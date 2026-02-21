Tim Curry regrets missing iconic Hannibal Lecter role

The 79-year-old revealed that he read the script and felt the role was perfect for him. However, his agent never secured him an audition, leaving the part open for Anthony Hopkins, who ultimately won an Academy Award for his chilling performance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Curry’s career is filled with unforgettable villain roles, from Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Pennywise in It, and the demonic Darkness in Legend. Yet, Hannibal Lecter remained the one role that eluded him.

He also came close to other high-profile roles:

Marv in Home Alone – auditioned, but Daniel Stern was cast

Scar in The Lion King – considered, Jeremy Irons voiced the lion

Mr. Hector in Home Alone 2 – cast by director Chris Columbus

Despite these near-misses, Curry notes that Hannibal Lecter “burns the most” because he never even had a chance to audition.

Curry’s theatrical presence, menacing voice, and ability to layer sophistication with darkness made him an ideal candidate. While Hopkins brought cold, surgical precision, Curry’s interpretation might have offered a more flamboyant and psychologically layered version of the cannibal psychiatrist.

Curry reflected:

“One of my great regrets is that I read the script of Silence of the Lambs and I desperately wanted to play Hannibal Lecter. My agent couldn’t get me in the room, but Tony Hopkins did a great job.”

Fans continue to imagine how Curry’s version might have changed cinema history, adding a bittersweet “what-if” to his iconic career of unforgettable villains.