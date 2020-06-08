Movie by Azerbaijani director to be featured at 2020 Semaine de la Critique in Cannes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani movie “Axşama doğru” (Towards Evening) by Teymur Hajiyev will be featured at the 59th edition of La Semaine de la Critique 2020 in Cannes, the date that`s rescheduled. Honouring its commitment, the parallel section of the Cannes festival nevertheless continues to shine a light on emerging talents in order to support filmmakers and the film industry, AZERTAC reports.

To address this unprecedented situation, La Semaine de la Critique kicks off a tailored-made support programme for the films that Charles Tesson – artistic director – and his selection committees chose to actively support over the next few months. Accordingly, 5 features and 10 short films will receive the “2020 Semaine de la Critique label”.

La Semaine de la Critique will guide the selected features throughout their previews and their theatrical releases in France. The films in French will be presented during a “La Semaine de la Critique carte blanche” at the Angoulême Francophone Film Festival, which will take place between August 28 and September 2, 2020.

The ten short films of the non-competitive support programme will be screened online on Festival Scope Pro between October 19 and 25 to Industry professionnals and on Festival Scope between October 22 and 25 to the general audience.

The 10 filmmakers of this year’s programme will be invited in December 2020 to take part in the Next Step workshop, whose purpose is to assist short film directors towards making feature films. Since its inception the workshop launched and led by Rémi Bonhomme has supported 55 filmmakers from 29 different countries.

News.Az