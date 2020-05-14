MP: Armenia responsible for recent tensions on border with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

All responsibility for the recent tensions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border lies with Yerevan, Arzu Naghiyev, Azerbaijani MP, member of the parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and Combating Corruption told News.Az.

He made the remarks commenting on the recent provocation committed by Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

The lawmaker noted that with such provocations, the Armenian side is aiming to attract the attention of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“One of the main goals of the Armenian side is to divert the attention of the local population from the economic problems ravaging the country,” Naghiyev added.

News.Az