MP: OPEC meeting in Baku speaks of Azerbaijan’s importance on world stage

Holding a meeting in the format of "OPEC +" in Baku is a significant event as part of cooperation between Azerbaijan and members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Azerbaijani MP, member of the parliamentary commission on economic issues, industry and entrepreneurship, expert economist Rufat Guliyev told Trend.

The MP noted that Azerbaijan is among the countries closely cooperating with OPEC.

Speaking about compliance with the agreement to reduce oil production in the OPEC + framework, Guliyev said that Azerbaijan always fulfills its obligations, and being a major oil exporter in the region, the country is interested in regulating the issues of volume and stable oil prices on the world market.

These issues are on the agenda of today's meeting, since, as the expert noted, the stability of oil prices on the market by restraining production is the best solution.

The 13th meeting of the OPEC/non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is underway in Baku March 18. A day before the JMMC meeting, Baku hosted the 27th meeting of the Joint Technical Commission.

