MP slams EU’s recent anti-Azerbaijani statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union and some international institutions often demonstrate a biased and double-standard attitude towards Azerbaijan for certain reasons, Azerbaijani MP Ramil Hasan told News.Az.

The lawmaker noted that recently, the EU has been making anti-Azerbaijani statements reflecting double standards.

“Although Armenian residents of Karabakh voluntarily left the region without Azerbaijan’s pressure and as Pashinyan stated, more than 3,000 Karabakh Armenians voluntarily moved from Armenia to third countries, Yerevan and its patrons, especially the EU and other international institutions, which keep acting more Armenian than Armenia, continue to pursue a biased policy towards Azerbaijan. While making statements that do not reflect the reality, the EU prefers to keep mum about the rights of more than 250,000 Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia in 1987-1991,” he said.

He emphasized that to date, the EU, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities, the United Nations and its institutions have failed to positively respond to the appeals sent by the Western Azerbaijan Community.

“Azerbaijan has never taken any negative steps against the Armenian residents of its Karabakh region who voluntarily decided to move to Armenia. On the contrary, Baku has repeatedly declared its readiness to grant the Armenians who voluntarily left Karabakh for Armenia the rights to accept Azerbaijani citizenship, to stay and work. Therefore, the EU’s biased attitude towards Azerbaijan is groundless and testifies to the hypocritical policy of this institution,” he added.

The lawmaker expressed his confidence that international institutions and societies that uphold international law and fundamental human rights will support Azerbaijan’s just cause.

News.Az