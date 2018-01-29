MP talks results of Azerbaijani delegation's participation in PACE session

+ ↺ − 16 px

The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was fruitful from the point of view of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, chairman of the parliamentary committee on international and interparliamentary relations, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov told Trend Jan. 29.

Recalling that election was held at that PACE session, Seyidov added that trust was demonstrated to Azerbaijan again and members of the Azerbaijani delegation were elected to the key posts in PACE.

"This also testifies to the growth of Azerbaijan’s international authority," he said.

Seyidov said that the members of the Azerbaijani delegation took an active part in the session.

The discussions of the members of the Azerbaijani delegation Sevinj Fataliyeva and Vusal Huseynov dedicated to "Protection of children affected during armed conflicts", "Improvement of the international rules against the death penalty and trade in goods used during torture" were fruitfully held.

“The new composition of the PACE subcommittee on conflicts became positive for the country,” Seyidov added. “The reformation of the subcommittee will facilitate the holding of broader discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in PACE, which is also very positive for Azerbaijan.”

As for Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s speech in PACE, Seyidov stressed that Sargsyan again tried to deceive the world community.

"Sargsyan tried to deceive the world community, but received the necessary response,” he said. “I reminded him of the Khojaly genocide, brought to his attention that Armenia does not comply with the resolutions of international organizations, and, of course, Sargsyan could not answer these questions."

“The Azerbaijani delegation also supported Turkey’s antiterrorist Operation Olive Branch in Syria,” Seyidov said. "In general, this session can be considered fruitful for our country."

The PACE winter session was held in Strasbourg on January 22-26.

