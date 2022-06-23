Much was done within implementation of Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The signing of the Declaration on Allied Interaction in Moscow earlier this year gave a good start to our relations, a new stage in our relations, such a positive harmony and dynamics," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on visit to Baku, News.az reports.

"I believe that this key document for the future development of our relations is a wonderful result of long-term and very fruitful cooperation. A lot has already been done to implement provisions of the declaration. I am confident that new steps will be taken in this direction during your visit. It is noteworthy that in the 30th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, we have summed up all the work done and identified further directions for the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations," said President Ilham Aliyev.

News.az

News.Az