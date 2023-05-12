Mugham – powerful expression of Azerbaijani culture and testament to rich musical heritage (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's culture is a unique blend of Eastern and Western influences. It is a rich and diverse culture that has been shaped by the country's history, geography, and traditions.

Music, literature, cuisine, art and etc. are key aspects of Azerbaijan's culture.

Music is an integral part of Azerbaijani culture. Azerbaijani music is characterized by its complex rhythms, lyrical melodies, and the use of traditional instruments like the tar, kamancha, and balaban. The country has a long tradition of classical and folk music, including the popular Mugham music, which has been recognized as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Mugham music has a long history in Azerbaijan, dating back to the 10th century. It is a highly respected art form that requires years of training and practice to master. Mugham is characterized by its complex melodies, intricate rhythms, and emotional depth. Mugham music is often performed at traditional Azerbaijani weddings, festivals, and other cultural events. It is also featured in contemporary Azerbaijani music and has been incorporated into the works of Azerbaijani composers like Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Gara Garayev.

Mugham music has gained international recognition and has been performed at many prestigious venues around the world. It is a powerful expression of Azerbaijani culture and a testament to the country's rich musical heritage.

Azerbaijan annually holds Mugham Festival. The festival is organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism and attracts musicians, singers, and music enthusiasts from around the world.

Moreover, Azerbaijan holds Kharibulbul Festival. This cultural event is held in the city of Shusha – the cradle of Azerbaijan’s culture. The festival celebrates the beauty of the Kharibulbul flower, which is a symbol of Shusha, and features a variety of cultural events, including music performances, art exhibitions, and culinary competitions.

In addition to the music performances, the Kharibulbul Festival features art exhibitions showcasing the works of Azerbaijani artists, as well as culinary competitions where participants compete to create the best Azerbaijani dishes.

Following the liberation of Shusha by Azerbaijani forces in 2020, the festival has become a symbol of the city's restoration and a celebration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in the region.

Overall, the Kharibulbul Festival is an important cultural event that showcases Azerbaijan's rich history and cultural traditions.

Analytic group of News.Az

The article focuses on promotion of the history of Azerbaijani statehood, national traditions, science and culture

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA)





News.Az