Multiple people fall victims to landmines after II Karabakh war - Azerbaijan's MFA

Mines installed by the Armenian side during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands claimed the lives of 350 people in the post-war period, the publication of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

"Today, four more people became victims of a landmine rupture. The Armenian side's refusal to provide accurate maps of the mined territories impedes large-scale repair and reconstruction works in Azerbaijani territories and the return of IDPs to their homes, as well as undermines peacekeeping efforts in the region. The international community must join efforts to eliminate the threat posed by mines in Azerbaijan," the publication of the Foreign Ministry says.

News.Az