Beyoncé joins Billionaire club after record tours

Beyoncé has officially become a billionaire, making her the fifth musician to reach this financial milestone. The milestone follows an exceptionally profitable year, highlighted by her record-breaking Cowboy Carter Tour.

The tour sold 1.6 million tickets and generated $407 million in revenue, ranking among the highest-grossing tours of 2025. It also set records as the top-grossing country tour in Billboard Boxscore history and the fastest tour to surpass $400 million, achieving the mark in just 32 shows, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Forbes attributes much of Beyoncé’s wealth to her music catalog and global touring operations, with additional income from business ventures including Cécred and SirDavis Whisky. Her previous 2023 Renaissance World Tour also contributed significantly to her fortune.

With this achievement, Beyoncé joins an elite group of musicians whose net worth exceeds $1 billion, alongside Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Bruce Springsteen. Other estimates include Paul McCartney, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Selena Gomez.

News.Az