Musk criticizes Billie Eilish after anti-ICE Grammy speech

Elon Musk has publicly criticized Billie Eilish following her controversial speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where she denounced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on stage.

During her Song of the Year acceptance speech, Eilish called for continued protest and ended with an explicit anti-ICE statement, drawing strong reactions online, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Musk responded on X, calling the singer a “hypocrite,” adding to an ongoing public exchange between the two after previous disagreements over billionaire wealth and ethics.

The exchange comes amid wider political statements from artists during the Grammys, with several performers referencing immigration and social issues during their acceptance speeches.

