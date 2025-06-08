Musk's father's alleged support for Putin and Russia revealed

Amid Elon Musk's rift with President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, pro-Ukraine media outlets are spotlighting Errol Musk, accusing him of supporting Russia, Vladimir Putin, and spreading pro-Russian propaganda, News.Az reports citing the NewsMax.

Errol Musk reportedly attended a Kremlin-back Moscow event organized by Russian nationalist Alexandr Dugin, parroting Russian narratives on Ukrainian biolabs and alleged Ukrainian oppression of Russian speakers in its east and south, according to Euromaidan Press.

The "Future 2050" event spread Russian propaganda to justify Putin's invasion of Ukraine, denying Ukraine sovereignty, according to the report.

The news comes as Trump tries to negotiate a peace settlement between Putin and Ukraine, having hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the White House Oval Office on Thursday.

This was just one day after Trump reported a phone call with Putin, with Trump posting on Truth Social that the Russian president vowed retaliation for Ukraine's strike on 40-plus nuclear bombers.

Notably, Ukraine's stealth drone strikes on Russian airfields might have relied on satellite images and technology, and Elon Musk's business enterprises include SpaceX.

Errol Musk's public "admiration" for Putin was reported April 4 by the Russian-language BBC service.