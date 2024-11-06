Musk says Americans gave Trump ‘mandate for change’

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Americans gave Republican candidate Donald Trump a mandate for change during the presidential election.

The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

America is a nation of builders

Soon, you will be free to build — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

"The people of America gave Donald Trump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight," Musk wrote on his X social media platform, News.Az reports.“America is a nation of builders. Soon, you will be free to build,” the billionaire earlier stated.

