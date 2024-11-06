Yandex metrika counter

Musk says Americans gave Trump ‘mandate for change’

Musk says Americans gave Trump ‘mandate for change’

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Americans gave Republican candidate Donald Trump a mandate for change during the presidential election.

"The people of America gave Donald Trump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight," Musk wrote on his X social media platform, News.Az reports.



“America is a nation of builders. Soon, you will be free to build,” the billionaire earlier stated.


