Musk says Americans gave Trump ‘mandate for change’
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Americans gave Republican candidate Donald Trump a mandate for change during the presidential election."The people of America gave Donald Trump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight," Musk wrote on his X social media platform, News.Az reports.
The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024
“America is a nation of builders. Soon, you will be free to build,” the billionaire earlier stated.
America is a nation of builders— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024
Soon, you will be free to build