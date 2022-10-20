Muslim religious leaders of OTS member states visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Muslim religious leaders of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Thursday embarked on a visit to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

The religious leaders first familiarized themselves with the Fuzuli International Airport, the air gate of Karabakh.

After viewing the ruins of the city of Fuzuli, which was destroyed during the Armenian occupation, the delegation headed to the city of Shusha.

