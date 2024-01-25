Yandex metrika counter

Muslims, Jewish, Christians live in Azerbaijan as one family - Elchin Amirbayov

Muslims, Jewish, Christians - all live in Azerbaijan as one family, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with International Policy Digest.

“We are proud of our religious diversity, which does not depend on any political conjuncture. Muslim, Jewish, Christian, we are all one family. It’s part of our DNA,” he said.

Amirbayov condemned the decision of the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and the US State Department to include Azerbaijan in a "special watch list" in connection with religious freedom.

“We regret and reject this unwarranted and biased decision,” he added.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

