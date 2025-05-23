MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander powers Thunder to 2-0 lead over Timberwolves

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fresh off being named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a dominant performance to guide the Oklahoma City Thunder to a commanding 118-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

With the win, the Thunder now hold a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Gilgeous-Alexander was presented with his MVP award on court before the game but any suggestions that the celebrations would distract from the task at hand quickly evaporated.

Roared on by a loud and passionate home crowd, the Canadian top-scored for the Thunder with 38 points and added eight assists and three rebounds.

OKC head to Minnesota on the back of their 60th win by double figures this season and in buoyant mood.

The Timberwolves will take some encouragement from a strong showing from Anthony Edwards, who after disappointing in Game One, posted 32 points with six assists and nine rebounds.

But if they are to fight their way back into this series they will need to tighten up their defense, improve on 41.4 percent field-goal shooting and get more out of Julius Randle who was restricted to six points.

Afer a tight first half, the game was won by a blistering third quarter from the Thunder, who outscored Minnesota by 14 points.

A Chet Holmgren alley-oop dunk with 2:54 left in the quarter opened up a 17-point 82-65 lead.

Although the Timberwolves were able to reduce the deficit to 10 points in the fourth, the outcome was never in real doubt.

Jalen Williams had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Holmgren added 22 points for the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander said the team's ability to go on strong runs had its roots in their strong defense.

"It feels good. It starts with getting stops though, it always does. We get stops, we're able to play fast, play to our strengths, play in the open court, be special," he said.

News.Az