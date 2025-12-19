Myanmar arrests 200+ under new election law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Myanmar’s junta has arrested more than 200 people under a new law aimed at preventing criticism of elections, ahead of the December 28 vote, the first since the 2021 military coup.

The law targets actions such as protests, social media posts, and election monitoring, with punishments ranging from 3 years in prison to the death penalty. Journalists, artists, and youth activists have already been charged, raising concerns over silencing dissent, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

International observers and rights groups call the election a sham amid ongoing civil war, while the junta insists the polls are for the people, ignoring global criticism.

