New shipment of goods from Azerbaijan en route to Armenia - minister

A new shipment of goods is on its way from Azerbaijan to Armenia, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan confirmed to journalists in parliament on Monday.

“Imports are continuing, and new shipments will arrive soon. Once they do, I will provide information on the countries of origin and the tonnage,” Papoyan said, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Speaking specifically about wheat delivered through Azerbaijan, Papoyan clarified that the previous batch was third-grade, not fourth-grade as earlier reported. “Everyone tried it, including myself, but the first shipment lasted only a few days,” he noted.

He added that the new wheat will be of either third or second grade. The minister’s comments follow earlier claims by authorities that the first wheat shipment was a private purchase, making his statement that “everyone tried it” appear somewhat unusual in context.

On Azerbaijani petroleum imports to Armenia, Papoyan said, “There is nothing new regarding the import of Azerbaijani oil products. You can ask the companies to confirm whether such imports exist.”

He also noted that Azerbaijan is not currently importing fuel through Armenian territory and said he expects a full resolution of the matter in the future.

This comes after reports of the first wheat shipment from Russia arriving in Armenia via Azerbaijan. Subsequently, a train carrying Kazakh wheat passed through Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia before reaching Armenia.

News.Az