News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
13.4°C
56.1°F
Feels like:
11°C
11°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Nay Pyi Taw
Tag:
Nay Pyi Taw
Myanmar crash leaves 16 dead after truck overturns in Nay Pyi Taw
At least 16 people have been killed and 21 others injured after a six-wheeled vehicle overturned in Myanmar’s capital, Nay Pyi Taw, emergency services say.
02 May 2026-23:47
Latest News
Germany to return rare Irritator dinosaur skull to Brazil
Austrian police arrest suspect in HiPP baby food poisoning extortion case
Mexican officials resign following US indictment over cartel links
Academy Awards set strict human-only limits on AI for 99th Oscars
Medical workers under fire as "double-tap" strikes devastate Lebanon
Fico vs. Orbán: Changing dynamics
Iran defies world: wave of executions escalates
What makes the Yangwang U9 Xtreme different from other electric supercars?
SynGas fuel saver claims examined as questions raised over effectiveness
Coinbase says stablecoin bill deal reached, clearing path for US crypto rules
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31