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Tag:
Overturn
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At least 16 people have been killed and 21 others injured after a six-wheeled vehicle overturned in Myanmar’s capital, Nay Pyi Taw, emergency services say.02 May 2026-23:47
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At least 12 people were killed and three seriously injured when a minibus overturned and crashed into a valley in northeastern Afghanistan, local officials said on Saturday.07 Feb 2026-21:34
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Donald Trump has granted a pardon to his former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, along with others who were accused of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.10 Nov 2025-18:18
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An estimated 250 million bees escaped from an overturned truck in the US State of Washington on Friday, sparking warnings from authorities for the public to avoid the swarm of stinging insects.31 May 2025-11:55
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