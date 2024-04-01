N. Korea reaffirms plan to launch multiple spy satellites this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea vowed Monday to push for space development and reaffirmed its plan to launch multiple reconnaissance satellites this year after putting its first spy satellite into orbit in November, News.Az reports citing Yonhap News Agency.

Following the launch of the Malligyong-1 last year after two failed attempts in May and August, respectively, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced during a year-end meeting the country plans to place three more spy satellites into orbit this year.

"The successful launch of the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 last year has brought about substantial progress in national defense capabilities and several launches are expected for this year as well," Pak Kyong-su, vice director of the North's National Aerospace Technology Administration, was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The remark came after a South Korean military source said last week that the North has set up a screen to prevent outsiders from observing its Tongchang-ri satellite launch site, a possible indication that preparations are under way for a satellite launch.

Emphasizing the growing importance of space development, Pak said North Korea has been making efforts to use satellites for various purposes, such as agriculture, land management and disaster prevention.

Pak made the remarks on the anniversary of the establishment of the North's space development agency on April 1, the KCNA said.





News.Az