N. Korea restarts trash-filled balloon campaign targeting S. Korea

North Korea has sent trash-filled balloons toward South Korea for the second day in a row, according to the South Korean military, which has advised the public to stay alert.

According to a statement from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), North Korea began sending the balloons at 9 a.m. local time. "We advise the public to beware of falling objects and report any discovered balloons to nearby military units or the police," the JCS said, as reported by Seoul-based Yonhap News.On Wednesday, North Korea sent approximately 420 balloons filled with waste, marking a resumption of its trash-balloon campaign after a month-long pause. Around 20 balloons were retrieved in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, most carrying scrap paper and plastic bottles. The military confirmed no hazardous substances were found.Since May, Pyongyang has launched thousands of trash-filled balloons in retaliation for balloons carrying anti-regime leaflets sent by defectors in South Korea.In response, South Korea has ramped up anti-North Korea propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers along the border since mid-July. The South Korean Unification Ministry condemned the balloon campaign, calling it "senseless" and criticizing North Korea for continuing the practice despite the region's recent heavy rains."It is regrettable that North Korea has repeated this senseless and vulgar action at a time when damage from heavy rains is severe," said a ministry official.

News.Az