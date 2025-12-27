N. Korea's Kim sends New Year greetings to Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a New Year’s letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Dear my comrade! On behalf of the government of North Korea and the Korean people, I extend the warmest and sincerest greetings and best wishes to you and, through you, to the government of the Russian Federation and the fraternal Russian people on the occasion of the New Year 2026,” the letter reads, News.Az reports, citing KCNA.

Kim Jong Un said that Russia–North Korea relations strengthened further in 2025, evolving “into the sincerest alliance of sharing blood, life and death in the same trench,” and that their solidity and might have been “more vividly etched in the pages of the times and history.”

He added that nothing can break the ties between the peoples of the two countries, and that justice, truth, victory, and glory will always support Russia and its leader.

In closing, Kim wished Putin “good health and greater success in your responsible work for defending the dignity and interests of Russia on the occasion of the hopeful New Year 2026,” and expressed hope that “only happiness and prosperity will be in store for the Russian people.”

News.Az