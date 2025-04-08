N. Korean troops briefly cross border at eastern front line, Seoul says

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of North Korean soldiers on Tuesday briefly crossed the inter-Korean land border into the South before returning to their side after South Korean troops fired warning shots, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

In response, South Korean troops aired warning broadcasts and fired warning shots, and the North Koreans headed back northward, it said.

"Our military is closely monitoring North Korean military activity and taking necessary measures based on operational procedures," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

It marked the latest crossing by North Korean troops within the DMZ after a similar incident in June last year.

