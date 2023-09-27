Nakhchivan to host next Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum and the first "Nakhchivan-Green Energy Zone" international conference will be held in Nakhchivan from September 28 through September 29 this year.

Meeting of joint working groups on hydrocarbon and petrochemical products, energy efficiency, the electricity market, the distribution and transmission of electricity, energy regulation, the use of renewable energy sources, and the mining industry will be held on the sidelines of the forum, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The events will be attended by Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar.

In addition, within the framework of the event, plenary sessions on the energy transition, the green energy zone, the green energy potential of Nakhchivan, and other issues are planned, as well as speeches by the parties.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries in order to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held from December 21 through 22, 2021, in Baku, and the second from October 5 through 6, 2022, in Istanbul.

News.Az