NAM Parliamentary Network will contribute to development of inter-parliamentary ties – Azerbaijani President

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network will make an important contribution to the development of interparliamentary relations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday.

The head of state made the remarks while addressing the Baku Conference of the NAM Parliamentary Network, News.Az reports.

"I am sure that our Parliamentary Network not only will contribute to solidarity between our countries, but also will establish close working relations with different parliamentary organizations of the world," he said.

"The Non-Alignment Movement is the second, after the United Nations, biggest international institution and, of course, we all want that our voice is heard on global scale. Parliamentary network is not the only initiative, which we put forward and got your support. Another important initiative is the youth network and next month here in Baku again we will have another important event, the Youth Summit of NAM," the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az