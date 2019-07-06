Names of chess players representing Azerbaijan in World Cup announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The names of the grandmasters who will defend the honor of Azerbaijan at the World Chess Cup have been revealed, Trend reports.

They are Shahriyar Mammadyarov (2,765 points, 8th place) and Teymur Rajabov (2,759 points, 13th place). Arkadij Naiditsch (2,681, 62nd place) is listed as a substitute player.

The World Cup will be held in Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk town from September 10 to October 4. This year, 128 chess players will take part in the tournament. The winner will receive the right to participate in the tournament of contenders for the title of the world champion in 2020.

