Namibia blocks vessel for carrying military cargo to Israel

Namibia has revoked the docking permission for a vessel, MV Kathrin, which was carrying military cargo destined for Israel.

The move by Namibian Police’s Inspector-General, Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo, came after it was discovered that the ship was transporting RDX hexogen explosives to Israel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Documents submitted on Aug. 24 revealed the nature of the cargo, prompting immediate action to prevent the vessel from entering Namibian waters.“Kindly be informed that permission no. 21/2024 granted to the MV Kathrin vessel dated 13 August has been revoked with immediate effect. Hence, the said vessel is strictly prohibited from entering Namibian waters in terms of Cabinet Decision NO. 9th/04, 06.24/006,” the police stated in a letter.The MV Kathrin was initially scheduled to dock at the Namibian Port of Walvis Bay on Aug. 25. The ship was reported to be carrying 60 containers of Tri-NitroToluene (TNT) and eight containers of hexogen explosives, traveling from Haiphong, Vietnam, to Koper, Slovenia.Namport’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kanime, confirmed that while the port authority had received notification for the MV Kathrin to dock, it had not yet received pre-clearance documentation.Herbert Jauch, chairperson of the Economic Social Justice and Trust, praised the decision, criticizing Namport’s initial response as lacking moral clarity. He emphasized that Namibia's strong stance against the conflict in Gaza should serve as a model for other nations.“We know from our own history of the liberation struggle how important international support can be, and this is what is now needed. It is essential for the Palestinians that they receive full support to end the slaughter and genocide in Gaza and start the process of restoring rights,” Jauch said.

