NAM’s influence grows on global scale during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship: Uzbek President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The influence of the Non-Aligned Movement on a global scale has grown significantly during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Thursday.

Mirziyoyev made the remarks while speaking at the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery, News.Az reports.

The Uzbek president thanked Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev for the sincere attitude and attention shown in Baku.

The Summit-level Meeting of NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery kicked off in Baku on Thursday.

Heads of state and government of about 70 countries, Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Libya, vice presidents of Cuba, Gabon, Tanzania, Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, high-level representatives of various countries, heads of international organizations - President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Kőrösi, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) Zurab Pololikashvili, Director General of International Organization for Migration (IOM) António Vitorino, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UN Geneva) Tatiana Valovaya, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, ambassadors and others are attending the Summit.

The participation of high-level representatives in the Summit-Level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement's Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery held in Baku once again demonstrates that Azerbaijan makes important contributions to the organization’s activities.

News.Az