Naomi Osaka fights through pain to reach Japan Open quarterfinals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top-seeded Naomi Osaka defeated defending champion Suzan Lamens 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-2 to secure a spot in the Kinoshita Group Japan Open quarterfinals

However, the victory was marred by an injury scare late in the match, forcing Osaka to limp off the court, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A high-quality contest had seen Osaka respond well to Lamens' challenge, raising her level to pull away from the surging Dutchwoman in the third set. But with Lamens serving down 5-0 but up 30-15, Osaka pulled up on her left leg. Lamens sprayed a backhand wide on that point, but won the next, and at 40-30 to Lamens, Osaka requested a medical time-out.

Returning to the court with her left thigh strapped and with her movement significantly hampered, a visibly distressed Osaka attempted to close the match out with first-strike tennis that bypassed extended rallies. She was unable to take two match points on her own serve at 5-1, double faulting on the first and netting a backhand on the second. However, she was able to get over the line on return, summoning up a backhand winner to convert her third match point.

"It was definitely really difficult -- I'm kind of sorry about my attitude," Osaka said in an on-court interview that had to be cut short due to her leg pain.

News.Az