Yandex metrika counter

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Australian Open with injury

  • Sports
  • Share
Naomi Osaka pulls out of Australian Open with injury
Photo: AP

Former world number one Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from her third-round match at the Australian Open due to injury, just hours before the contest was scheduled to begin.

Osaka, a two-time champion at Melbourne Park, did not specify the nature or severity of the injury but said it was sustained during her intense second-round victory over Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

During that match, the 28-year-old briefly left the court to visit the locker room and later required a medical timeout while leading 2-1 in the deciding set.

The 28-year-old headed to the locker room briefly during that match and then took a medical timeout when leading 2-1 in the deciding set.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      