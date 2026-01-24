Naomi Osaka pulls out of Australian Open with injury

Osaka, a two-time champion at Melbourne Park, did not specify the nature or severity of the injury but said it was sustained during her intense second-round victory over Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

During that match, the 28-year-old briefly left the court to visit the locker room and later required a medical timeout while leading 2-1 in the deciding set.

The 28-year-old headed to the locker room briefly during that match and then took a medical timeout when leading 2-1 in the deciding set.