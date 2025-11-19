NASA shares images of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS – LIVE

+ ↺ − 16 px

NASA shares the latest images of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, collected by its missions.

First observed earlier this year, the 3I/ATLAS comet is only the third object ever identified as entering the solar system from elsewhere in the galaxy, News.Az reports.

While it poses no threat to Earth and will get no closer than 170 million miles to Earth, the comet flew within 19 million miles of Mars in early October.

News.Az