NASA to conduct demonstration test for Artemis I lunar mission

NASA is scheduled to conduct demonstration test for its Artemis I lunar mission on the coming Wednesday, Sept. 21, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The demonstration test will allow teams to confirm the repair to a hydrogen leak seen during an early September Artemis I launch attempt, evaluate updated propellant loading procedures, and conduct additional evaluations, according to NASA.

The demonstration will conclude when the objectives for the test have been met.

The Artemis I flight test is an uncrewed mission around the moon that will pave the way for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration as part of NASA's Artemis lunar program.

NASA scrubbed its first launch attempt of the Artemis I lunar mission on Aug. 29 due to an issue with an engine bleed, and called off its second launch attempt on Sept. 3 due to a leak issue.

