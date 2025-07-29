NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen injured in violent crash at Canadian dirt track - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen is recovering after a terrifying airborne crash during a Super DIRTcar Series race at Autodrome Drummond on Monday night.

The 42-year-old Friesen, a longtime dirt track veteran and full-time NASCAR driver, struck a tire barrier entering turns 3 and 4 at the 0.375-mile clay oval. His dirt modified launched into the air, rolled over the outside retaining wall, and landed back on the track where it was struck by multiple oncoming cars, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The wreck briefly ignited flames and halted the race. Emergency crews responded immediately.

Following the crash, the Super DIRTcar Series issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) confirming Friesen was “alert and communicating with officials and EMTs.” Friesen’s personal account later added that he was “headed to a medical facility” for further evaluation.

The other drivers involved in the incident were reported to be “okay,” according to the initial update.

Friesen is best known to NASCAR fans as the driver of the No. 52 truck for Halmar Friesen Racing in the Truck Series. With four career wins and four top-ten finishes, he currently sits 13th in the points standings and has secured a playoff berth thanks to a win earlier this season at Michigan International Speedway.

Before the crash, Friesen had qualified sixth at Autodrome Drummond and was running competitively near the front.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available regarding Friesen’s condition and any impact on his upcoming NASCAR schedule.

