Nasdaq posts best week of 2025, Dow and S&P 500 extend gains

US stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the Nasdaq 100 reaching a record high to cap a week filled with tariff hikes, inflation updates, and retail sales data that missed expectations.

The S&P 500 dropped slightly while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4% to close out its best week of 2025. Both indexes gained for a third consecutive week. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 0.3%, following Thursday's sharp gains, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Retail sales booked their biggest monthly drop in a year, down 0.9% in January — significantly below the 0.2% expected. The report out Friday wrapped up a week of key data, with inflation top of mind after two hot readings dragged on hopes for interest rate cuts.

Markets took a pause following this week's fast-moving stream of policy shifts from President Donald Trump. These ranged from 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum to Ukraine peace talks with Russia to a review of CHIPS Act terms for projects.

But stocks are still on track for solid weekly wins, having jumped on Thursday as Wall Street welcomed a delay in implementation of reciprocal tariffs. Meanwhile, on Friday, Trump told reporters he would unveil new tariffs against automobiles around April 2.

Among Friday's big stock movers, Airbnb shares jumped after the travel company beat analyst expectations. GameStop shares popped amid speculation the games retailer will move into bitcoin. On Friday, Moderna posted a bigger-than-expected earnings loss, sending down shares of the struggling vaccine maker.

