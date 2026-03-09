Nashville gas prices surge after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gas prices in Nashville jumped sharply after recent U.S. and Israel strikes on Iran, as oil markets reacted to fears of prolonged geopolitical instability.

The average price at the pump in Nashville reached $3.01 on Sunday, up from $2.58 in December. While still below the national average of $3.45, the spike is already impacting drivers’ wallets and consumer confidence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The surge follows a dramatic rise in petroleum prices last week, with March 3 marking the largest single-day increase since 2022, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

Oil market experts, including Tom Kloza of Gulf Oil, predict the national average could climb to $3.50 in the coming weeks if tensions in the Middle East persist.

The spike highlights how geopolitical events can quickly affect fuel prices, affecting both local commuters and the broader U.S. economy.

News.Az