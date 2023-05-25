National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 100th anniversary and Azerbaijan’s Independence Day in spotlight of Peruvian TV channel (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Peru Mammad Talibov provided detailed information about the history and realities of Azerbaijan during the famous Connecta Peru program aired on TV Peru, the most influential state-run TV channel, the Embassy of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The TV channel first broadcast a promotional video about Azerbaijan. The video emphasized that Azerbaijan is the first democratic parliamentary republic in the Muslim East, recognized as one of the centers of tolerance and multiculturalism in the world, restored its territorial integrity by ending the 30-year occupation, and launched large-scale reconstruction work in those areas.

Ambassador Talibov pointed out that this year, in addition to the 105th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence, also marks the 100th birth anniversary of the founder of modern Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev. As noted, in 1918, Azerbaijan wrote down its name in history by building the first example of a democratic, legal and secular state in the whole East, including the Turkic-Islamic world, and played an unparalleled role in the history of statehood even though the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed for only 23 months.

It was noted that, after gaining independence in the 90s, at a time when Azerbaijan was facing the threat of socio-economic decline and loss of state sovereignty, Great Leader Heydar Aliyev protected the independence of Azerbaijan with his rescue mission, and laid the foundation for dynamic development by eliminating the socio-political crisis raging in the country. It was stated that as a result of Heydar Aliyev's purposeful policy, today Azerbaijan has become a strong and influential state at the international level, an important energy and transport hub, many important transnational projects have been implemented under the initiative and leadership of the country, and modern Azerbaijan is advancing steadily on the path of development.

During the program, the multiculturalism values of Azerbaijan, its rich tourism potential, education, and scholarship opportunities available in the country for foreign citizens as well as Peruvian youth, were highlighted.

News.Az

