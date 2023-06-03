National programs to improve quality of education and enhance educational opportunities (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Education has been extremely important in people's lives throughout history. The global challenges of the modern era increase this importance and make most of the issues that need to be solved in this field the number one priority of the state and society.

Considering this factor Azerbaijan has implemented several national educational programs to improve the quality of education and promote lifelong learning.

In order to improve the quality of education and enhance educational opportunities the country realized several national programs such as State Program on Education Development, State Program on Inclusive Education, State Program on Preschool Education, State Program on Development of Secondary Education, State Program on Higher Education Development, State Program on Vocational Education and Training and so on.

The State Program on Education Development aims to enhance the educational system in Azerbaijan by improving curriculum standards, teacher training, infrastructure, and access to education for all. It envisages modernizing teaching methods, developing vocational education, and ensuring equal opportunities in education.

State Program on Inclusive Education focuses on providing quality education to students with special needs and disabilities. It aims to create an inclusive learning environment by adapting curriculum, providing assistive technologies, and training teachers to effectively teach students with diverse needs.

Preschool Education program aims to improve early childhood education in Azerbaijan. It focuses on expanding the availability of preschool institutions, improving the quality of preschool education, and providing educational materials and resources for young children.

Development of Secondary Education program aims to enhance the quality and relevance of secondary education in Azerbaijan. It aims on improving curriculum standards, teacher training, and the use of technology in classrooms. The program also aims to promote critical thinking, creativity, and innovation among students.

State Program on Higher Education Development envisages enhancing the quality and competitiveness of higher education in Azerbaijan. It focuses on improving the curriculum, promoting research and innovation, enhancing the qualifications of academic staff, and fostering international cooperation in the field of higher education.

State Program on Vocational Education and Training aims to develop vocational education and training to meet the needs of the labor market. It includes enhancing the quality of vocational education programs, improving the skills of trainers, and establishing partnerships between educational institutions and employers to ensure graduates have the necessary skills for employment.

These programs demonstrate Azerbaijan's commitment to improving the educational system and providing equal opportunities for all learners. They aim to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the modern world and contribute to the country's socioeconomic development.

Analytic group of News.Az

