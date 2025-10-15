National Urban Forum in Khankendi focused on sustainable and healthy cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum has kicked off in Khankendi, focusing on climate-resilient and healthy cities and the strategies needed to achieve them.

The three-day event will bring together local and international experts to discuss pressing urban development challenges and opportunities, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Organized in partnership with the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) and the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, the forum will gather nearly 400 participants from around 60 countries, representing government and private sector institutions, international organizations, academic institutions, and civil society.

Key topics on the agenda include resilient recovery after conflicts and natural disasters, housing provision and adequate living settlements, sustainable and healthy cities, ecological and energy-efficient practices, digitalization and innovative approaches, the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda, and advancing regional and international partnerships.

As part of the forum, participants will be introduced to large-scale reconstruction and development projects in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, the application of modern urban planning standards and innovative technologies, Azerbaijan’s achievements in the post-conflict period, and leading practices from other countries.

Discussions with prominent academic researchers in the field of urbanism will further strengthen knowledge exchange and support evidence-based decision-making for sustainable outcomes. The forum will conclude in Baku on October 17.

