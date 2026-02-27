Nationwide transport strike disrupts Germany

Subways, trams, and buses either halted operations or ran on limited emergency schedules starting at 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Normal services are expected to resume at 3 a.m. Sunday.

The morning rush hour saw the most severe impact in major cities including Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich, where many bus, subway, and tram services were largely canceled.

The walkout was organized by Ver.di, one of Germany’s largest labor unions, which represents around 100,000 transportation employees. The union is currently in negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement.

Ver.di is calling for reduced weekly working hours and shorter shifts, longer rest periods between shifts, and higher pay rates for night and weekend work.

The strike does not affect services operated by Deutsche Bahn. Regional and long-distance trains, as well as some S-Bahn suburban rail services, continue to operate.