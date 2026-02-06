Berlin airport shut down Friday due to dangerous black ice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Berlin’s main airport will remain closed on Friday after severe winter weather caused dangerous black ice on runways.

Airport officials said take-offs and landings are currently impossible due to hazardous conditions. It remains unclear when flight operations will fully resume, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The disruption follows heavy snow and freezing rain that hit the airport on Thursday, forcing airlines to delay or cancel multiple departures.

The closure highlights how extreme winter weather continues to disrupt air travel across parts of Europe, particularly when freezing rain creates black ice that is difficult to detect and treat quickly.

News.Az