NATO allies pledge €20 billion in support to Ukraine

NATO allies have pledged to provide over €20 billion in military support to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte mentioned that the assistance has already arrived in the first months of this year, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Foreign ministers of the Alliance countries will hold a meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss further support for Ukraine.

“The threat from Russia remains, and Russia continues to closely cooperate with China, Iran, and North Korea in a way that not only harms Ukraine but also creates risks for the entire Alliance and the whole world,” the NATO Secretary General stated during a press conference at the Alliance headquarters.

Additionally, coordination of security assistance and training for Ukraine will continue in Wiesbaden (Germany).

At that time, they promised to provide Ukraine with military assistance amounting to at least EUR 40 billion in 2024.

According to the NATO Secretary General, more than half of the final amount came from European allies and Canada.

At the same time, the United States remained the leader in providing assistance to Ukraine among individual countries.

It was recently announced that the Netherlands will allocate €500 million to Ukraine for the Drone Lines project. Denmark will provide €40 million for an innovative fund to support Ukraine.

Additionally, Ukraine may receive 1.5 million shells in 2025 as part of the Czech initiative.

News.Az