NATO builds outpost on Russia's border

The NATO alliance has begun construction of a new base in Finnish Lapland, which will become an outpost north of the Russian border, News.Az reports citing the Swedish publication Svenska Dagblade t (SvD).

"Sweden will have primary responsibility for a new NATO base to be placed in northern Finland . It is done so that the Finns can focus more on the defense of the southern parts," says a source.SvD writes that Sweden may send between 20 and 50 Swedish officers to the NATO base in Finland. According to the newspaper's sources, the Swedish staffing would be permanent.

