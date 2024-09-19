Yandex metrika counter

NATO builds outpost on Russia's border

The NATO alliance has begun construction of a new base in Finnish Lapland, which will become an outpost north of the Russian border, News.Az reports citing the Swedish publication Svenska Dagblade t (SvD).

"Sweden will have primary responsibility for a new NATO base to be placed in northern Finland . It is done so that the Finns can focus more on the defense of the southern parts," says a source.

SvD writes that Sweden may send between 20 and 50 Swedish officers to the NATO base in Finland. According to the newspaper's sources, the Swedish staffing would be permanent.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

