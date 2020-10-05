NATO chief calls for cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO urges the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to cease the hostilities, the organization’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg made the statement at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

"The situation in Nagorno Karabakh is disturbing all of us. We are closely following the developments ongoing there. Naturally, hostilities have a strong impact on the infrastructure, too. We see that such clashes are expanding over time. We call on the parties to stop the hostilities and return to the negotiation process," he said.

News.Az