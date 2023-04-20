Yandex metrika counter

NATO chief Stoltenberg arrives in Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in the city of Kyiv, News.Az reports citing Sky News.

The photographs posted on social media show NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Ukraine’s capital city.

Stoltenberg’s visit comes amid the latest expansion of the Alliance, which has recently welcomed Finland and expects to have Sweden join in the near future.

Stoltenberg stated earlier that the Alliance needs to give more weapons and supplies to Ukraine in support of the upcoming counteroffensive.


