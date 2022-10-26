NATO chief Stoltenberg to visit Türkiye for talks on Nordic NATO bids

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Wednesday that he would go to Türkiye for talks on NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Stoltenberg said that he will soon visit Türkiye to discuss with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the accession processes of Sweden and Finland.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Tuesday the new government was committed to overcoming Türkiye's objections to Sweden's historic bid to join NATO.

Moreover, delegations from Türkiye and Finland on Tuesday met to discuss the extradition of accused terrorists sought by Türkiye under the NATO membership deal reached this June.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland tore up their long-standing policies of military non-alignment and asked to join the U.S.-led military alliance.

The move has strong backing from most NATO members. However, Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the two countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

News.Az