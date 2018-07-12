NATO: Iran should continue cooperation with IAEA

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO urged Iran to continue to fully cooperate in a timely manner with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"We are committed to permanently ensuring that Iran’s nuclear programme remains peaceful, in line with its international obligations and commitments to never seek, develop, or acquire a nuclear weapon," the statement says.

At the same time, according to the statement, posted on the official NATO website, the alliance's members condemn all financial support of terrorism, including Iran’s support to a variety of armed non-state actors.

They called upon Tehran to play a constructive role by contributing to efforts to counter terrorism and achieve political solutions, reconciliation and peace in the region.

News.Az

