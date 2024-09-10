+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgium, a NATO member, lacks ground-based air defense systems and relies solely on its fleet of about fifty F-16 fighter jets for airspace protection. Remarkably, this arrangement has been deemed adequate by Belgian officials, even during the first two years of Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

However, recent experiences have underscored the complexity of modern aerial threats, necessitating a multifaceted response. This reality has prompted Belgium to rethink its air defense strategies and raise concerns over its current capabilities.Local outlet 7sur7 reports that retired colonel and national security expert Roger Hausen made a bold statement, claiming that Belgium currently lacks any air defenses, leaving the country effectively unarmed and defenseless.Bart De Wever, the leading candidate for the next Prime Minister of Belgium and presently engaged in coalition negotiations, has emphasized the urgent need for the country to acquire air defense systems, specifically mentioning the Patriot complexes.One critical point to note is that Belgium hosts a vital piece of infrastructure for the entire NATO Alliance: the Antwerp seaport. In the event of a large-scale NATO conflict with Russia, Antwerp would serve as a key logistics hub for transferring troops and weapons from the United States to Europe. However, it seems that Belgium has been lagging in establishing its own ground-based air defense capabilities.Furthermore, Belgian politicians and the public appear to be divided on the necessity of acquiring advanced defense systems like the “Patriot” missiles. The consensus on specifics such as quantity, pricing, and delivery timelines appears to be missing altogether.Interestingly, Belgian experts have pointed out that systems like the Patriot are not effective against small UAVs. They argue that a multi-level air defense system, similar to Israel’s “Iron Dome,” is necessary. However, they caution that such a system could cost several tens of billions of dollars, a stark contrast to Belgium’s annual defense spending, which is currently around $5.5 billion.This brings to mind an announcement from December 2022, where Belgium revealed that they had only enough ammunition to last just 24 hours of combat. Beyond that, the army would be left with no option but to fight with stones. Fast forward nearly a year, and Belgium finds itself still lacking its own air defense capabilities.Initially, the lack of momentum in defense discussions might seem puzzling. However, it’s crucial to understand that Belgium’s defense approach depends heavily on close integration with France.As a result, the burgeoning defense discussions in Brussels likely stem from a clear realization: their reliance on military integration with France prevents any isolated response to the increasing military threat from Russia.In June 2024, Belgium and France inked a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] to boost cooperation between their defense industries. This agreement targets land and air defense systems, particularly following the acquisition of the French defense company Arquus by the Belgian firm John Cockerill Defense.This strategic move is expected to enhance their joint development of military technologies, including advanced vehicle systems that could meet broader defense needs.Moreover, Belgium is actively participating in the European Sky Shield Initiative [ESSI], a NATO-backed project aimed at strengthening air and missile defense capabilities across Europe. Together with nine other NATO allies, Belgium collaborates under Germany’s leadership to procure and integrate air defense systems, filling national capability gaps and contributing to collective defense.

News.Az