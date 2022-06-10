NATO Ministers of Defence to meet in Brussels

NATO Ministers of Defence will meet in Brussels, News.az reports citing the website of NATO.

Noted that ministers of defense of alliance will meet on June 15-16 for preparation for the summit to be held in Madrid.

"Finland, Sweden, Georgia, Ukraine, and EU will be also represented in the meeting," noted in the information.





