NATO Ministers of Defence to meet in Brussels
- 10 Jun 2022 16:44
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
NATO Ministers of Defence will meet in Brussels, News.az reports citing the website of NATO.
Noted that ministers of defense of alliance will meet on June 15-16 for preparation for the summit to be held in Madrid.
"Finland, Sweden, Georgia, Ukraine, and EU will be also represented in the meeting," noted in the information.