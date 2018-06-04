NATO releases video clip about Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A special video has been shared on the official twitter page of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan about the involvement of Azerbaijani peacekeepers

In the video, Lt. Col. Teyfur Rustamov, chief of the Azerbaijani contingent in Afghanistan, talks about Azerbaijan’s objective in participating in the mission.

He notes that Azerbaijani peacekeepers’ participation in NATO-led operations is one of the main directions of cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan.

“The National Security Concept of Azerbaijan identifies participation in peacekeeping and crisis-response operations under the mandate of the appropriate international organizations as one of the main objectives of its defense policy. Participation in a operations is a vivid indication of the country’s determination to contribute to international peace and security, and also serves to develop the capabilities and enhance the interoperability of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. Proceeding from the indivisibility of security, more than 100 soldiers from Azerbaijan are taking part in the Resolute Support Mission. Currently, two infantry companies, medical, and stuff officers from Azerbaijan are serving alongside NATO forces. Azerbaijan is committed to the future in Afghanistan.”

News.Az

